GrafTech International Stockholders Elect Directors, Approve Auditor and Pay Plan

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual format, with stockholders voting on director elections, auditor ratification and an advisory executive compensation proposal.

Henry Keizer, chair of GrafTech’s board of directors, presided over the meeting and said all continuing board members and nominees standing for election were in attendance. Chief Executive Officer Tim Flanagan introduced the company’s senior management team, which included Rory O’Donnell, chief financial officer and senior vice president; Jeremy Clemens, vice president of operations; Iñigo Perez Ortiz, senior vice president, commercial and CTS; Michael Dillon, vice president, investor relations and treasurer; and Andrew Renacci, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Representatives of Deloitte & Touche LLP, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, also attended the meeting. Keizer said Deloitte representative Bill Schneider did not plan to make a statement but was available to respond to appropriate questions during the general question period.

Stockholders Vote on Three Proposals

GrafTech said a quorum was present for the meeting. According to Keizer, the company’s inspector of election, Computershare Trust Company, provided a preliminary certificate showing stockholders present in person or represented by proxy or voting instructions were entitled to cast at least a majority of the votes attached to 25,988,349 outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote at the meeting.

The meeting agenda included three proposals:

The election of two members of GrafTech’s board of directors for three-year terms, or until their successors are elected and qualified.

The ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as GrafTech’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026.

The approval, on an advisory basis, of the company’s named executive officer compensation.

After the online polls were closed, Keizer said the inspector of election advised that, based on a preliminary review of votes cast, each of the two director nominees had been duly elected. He also said proposals two and three each received a majority of the voting power of the shares present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote on the matters.

Final Results to Be Filed With SEC

Keizer said the exact vote count for all proposals would be recorded in the meeting minutes by the corporate secretary. GrafTech expects to disclose the final results in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 13, 2026.

Following the formal portion of the annual meeting, GrafTech opened the meeting for stockholder questions. Keizer said questions could be submitted through the virtual meeting platform and should be addressed to him, the CEO or the CFO. No questions were submitted during the session, and Keizer thanked stockholders for their continued support before concluding the meeting.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company's core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.