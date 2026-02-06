GrafTech International Stock Falls 30% Over Wider Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is moving down about 30 percent on Friday morning trading following the announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, reporting wider loss.

Net loss for the quarter increased to $65.116 million from last year's $49.476 million.

The company's shares are currently trading at $10.95 on the , down 30.27 percent. The stock opened at $10.10 and has climbed as high as $12.49 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $5.50 to $20.32.

Net sales declined to $116.5 million from $134.2 million in the previous year.

