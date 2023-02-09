GrafTech International Ltd. Shares Close the Week 20.0% Lower - Weekly Wrap

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares closed this week 20.0% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 10.7% year-to-date, down 48.8% over the past 12 months, and down 61.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $5.97 and as low as $5.27 this week.
- Shares closed 49.6% below its 52-week high and 31.3% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 56.7% lower than the 10-day average and 48.8% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 130.9%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -772.1%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -79.0% lower than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.