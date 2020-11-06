GrafTech International Ltd. Just Recorded A 7.0% Earnings Beat: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week, you might have seen that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.7% to US$6.57 in the past week. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$287m. Statutory earnings fell 2.9% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$0.35 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:EAF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering GrafTech International provided consensus estimates of US$1.25b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 3.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 2.5% to US$1.78. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.37b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.89 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$8.90, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on GrafTech International's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GrafTech International at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 3.7%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that GrafTech International's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for GrafTech International. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple GrafTech International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for GrafTech International that you need to take into consideration.

