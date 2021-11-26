GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.81, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $12.81, representing a -9.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.17 and a 65.93% increase over the 52 week low of $7.72.

EAF is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.58%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

