GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.11, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $8.11, representing a -44.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.63 and a 45.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.56.

EAF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.31%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

