GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.13, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $14.13, representing a -13.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.35 and a 47.19% increase over the 52 week low of $9.60.

EAF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.8%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EAF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 2.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EAF at 0.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.