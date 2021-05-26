GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.15, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $13.15, representing a -7.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.17 and a 124.02% increase over the 52 week low of $5.87.

EAF is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.56%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EAF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 26.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EAF at 3.83%.

