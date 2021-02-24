GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EAF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $12.57, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.84 and a 126.08% increase over the 52 week low of $5.56.

EAF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.56%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EAF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 42.75% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of EAF at 10000%.

