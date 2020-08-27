Dividends
GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -88.24% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.83, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $6.83, representing a -53.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.84 and a 22.84% increase over the 52 week low of $5.56.

EAF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.54%, compared to an industry average of -16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

