GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $EAF Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL ($EAF) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $134,220,000, beating estimates of $133,311,586 by $908,414.
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 3,521,212 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,647,999
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,281,710 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,331,857
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 2,279,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,008,583
- CANNELL & SPEARS LLC removed 2,274,400 shares (-82.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,002,208
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 2,260,958 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,984,464
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,031,652 shares (+475.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,681,780
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,029,350 shares (+81.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,678,742
