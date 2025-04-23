GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $EAF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL ($EAF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $122,715,000 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645
- RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949
- ERIC V ROEGNER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $359 and 0 sales.
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 2,583,100 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,468,763
- FMR LLC removed 2,382,250 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,121,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,366,904 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,094,743
- MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,771,232 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,064,231
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,754,583 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,035,428
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,736,313 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,003,821
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,632,129 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,823,583
