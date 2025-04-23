GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $EAF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL ($EAF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $122,715,000 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EAF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645

RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949

ERIC V ROEGNER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $359 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.