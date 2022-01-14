GrafTech International (EAF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.70, changing hands as low as $11.45 per share. GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.53 per share, with $14.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.48.

