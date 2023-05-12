GrafTech International (EAF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

GrafTech International said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrafTech International. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAF is 0.37%, an increase of 162.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 265,010K shares. The put/call ratio of EAF is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrafTech International is 5.73. The forecasts range from a low of 3.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.65% from its latest reported closing price of 4.16.

The projected annual revenue for GrafTech International is 988MM, a decrease of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 63,828K shares representing 24.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 17,239K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,615K shares, representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 41.13% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 15,013K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,608K shares, representing an increase of 29.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 44.30% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 8,534K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,096K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 92,464.83% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,291K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GrafTech International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

