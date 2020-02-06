GrafTech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EAF

In trading on Thursday, shares of GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.87, changing hands as high as $11.90 per share. GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently trading down about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.60 per share, with $15.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.19.

