Graft Polymer Rebrands Amid Strategic Shift and Collaboration

December 03, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Graft Polymer (UK) PLC (GB:GPL) has released an update.

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc plans to rebrand as Solvonis Therapeutics Plc, aligning its identity with a strategic focus on mental health and substance use disorder treatments. The company highlights significant progress in its collaboration with Awakn, advancing new therapeutics for mental health with promising study results expected soon. This strategic shift and ongoing collaboration underscore Graft Polymer’s commitment to innovation in the biotech sector.

