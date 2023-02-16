Grading Berkshire Hathaway's Q4 Trades

(0:15) - What Can We Learn From Berkshire Hathaways 13F?

(4:30) - Breaking Down Q4 Sells and Growing Positions: How Did They Perform?

(15:50) - What Was Berkshire Hathaway Buying With Their Cash Reserves?

(20:35) - Episode Roundup: TSM, USB, BK, BAC, CVX, AAPL, LPX, PARA

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #317 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The fourth quarter 2022 13-F filings are out and that means value investors get to see what stocks Warren Buffett, and Berkshire Hathaway, are buying, or selling. Many investors follow his trades to a “t” even going as far as replicating them.

But should you?

This filing had some surprising sales and few stock purchases, even though the stock market was still selling off, and many stocks were cheap on a valuation basis, and Berkshire was still sitting on a pile of cash.

What is Buffett waiting for? Is his lack of purchases a sign that he thinks stocks have further to sell-off? Or did he “miss” the bottom again, like he did in 2020’s pandemic sell-off when he also didn’t jump in to buy?

Let’s look at 5 of the key buys and sales in Q4.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Big Buys, and Sales, in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

1. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM

Berkshire Hathaway first bought a position in Taiwan Semiconductor in the third quarter of 2022 to much fanfare. It was a $4.2 billion position and the first semiconductor company to be in the portfolio for years.

But in the fourth quarter, just a few months later, Berkshire sold 86% of its Taiwan Semiconductor shares. It went from 60 million shares to just 8.3 million.

What happened to the infamous Buffett strategy of the best time to sell is never? Even worse, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have rallied big in 2023, adding 24.5%.

Does this sale of Taiwan Semiconductor make any sense?

2. Chevron CVX

Berkshire Hathaway has gone all in on the energy companies over the last 2 years, buying billions of dollars of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

But in the fourth quarter of 2022, it sold 1%, or 2.4 million shares, of its Chevron position. This was also a head scratcher to many. What’s the point of selling such a small position?

Is Buffett still a big believer in Chevron?

3. US Bancorp USB

Berkshire continues to sell shares of its regional banks. It first bought US Bancorp in the first quarter of 2006. But in the fourth quarter, it sold 91% of its shares.

US Bancorp is now just a 0.10% position in the Berkshire portfolio. Will it be completely eliminated in Q1 of this year?

US Bancorp shares are up 12.5% year-to-date, but over the last 5 years are down 11.7%. It’s been tough owning the banks.

4. Apple AAPL

Apple remains Berkshire’s largest position in its equity portfolio, at 38.9% of the portfolio. But that didn’t keep Berkshire from adding to its position in the fourth quarter as the Apple shares sold off.

Berkshire bought 333,856 shares of Apple in the fourth quarter, but it has 895 million shares so this is really a small buy. Why not buy more? Berkshire has plenty of cash to do so.

Does Apple remain the jewel in the Berkshire crown?

5. Amazon AMZN

Berkshire has a small position in Amazon that it bought in the first quarter of 2019. It has never sold, nor bought, any more shares.

But Amazon’s shares fell 50% last year and are still down 35% over the last year even with 2023’s rally.

Why not buy more, like Berkshire did with Apple, when they sold off? This has not been a good trade for Berkshire. From Mar 29, 2019 to Feb 15, 2023, the shares are up just 12.6% but, meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 45.9% during the same time. And that’s without the dividends included.

What’s going on with the Amazon position?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Berkshire’s Fourth Quarter Trades?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.