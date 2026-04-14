Gradient Investments Dumps $15 Million Worth of UYLD -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Gradient Investments sold 301,283 shares of UYLD; the estimated transaction value was $15.4 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The trade represented a 0.24% change relative to the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 1,077,672 shares valued at $55.0 million.

UYLD now represents 0.85% of Gradient's 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Angel Oak Funds Trust - Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) by 301,283 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $15.4 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the holding decreased by $15.5 million -- reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

What else to know

This was a partial sale, with the remaining UYLD stake accounting for 0.85% of Gradient's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) after the filing.

The position previously accounted for 1.12% of Gradient's AUM in the prior quarter.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $321.4 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DMBS: $151.6 million (2.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GLDM: $150.9 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $129.3 million (2.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $128.4 million (2.0% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, UYLD shares were priced at $51.12, up about 5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 24 percentage points over the same time frame.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.4 billion Dividend yield 4.90% Expense ratio 0.34%

ETF snapshot

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of short-term fixed income securities, targeting a competitive yield while maintaining a low duration profile. The fund's flexible mandate allows selective allocation to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other investment companies, supporting income generation with prudent risk management. Its strategy is positioned to appeal to institutional and individual investors seeking capital preservation and steady income in a liquid ETF structure.

Investment strategy focuses on maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity under two years and an average duration below one year, with the ability to allocate up to 25% of assets to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The portfolio is composed primarily of short-duration fixed-income securities and may include investments in other investment companies, such as mutual funds, ETFs, or BDCs.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF, the vehicle is designed for investors seeking enhanced yield with limited interest rate sensitivity and daily liquidity.

What this transaction means for investors

Gradient's decision to trim its UYLD stake by roughly $15.4 million is best understood as routine portfolio housekeeping rather than a vote of no-confidence in the ETF. The fund still holds more than 1 million shares -- a $55 million position. What's changed is the size of Gradient’s bet.

To understand why a firm like Gradient might lighten up on an ultrashort income ETF, context matters. UYLD is designed for capital preservation and income, not growth. It targets a duration of less than one year, which insulates it from large interest rate swings but also caps its upside. That trade-off would have been more attractive when rates were high and investors were hungry for low-risk yield. As the rate environment has shifted, some portfolio managers have been rebalancing away from ultrashort fixed income to redeploy into higher-return assets -- and UYLD's 5% one-year return, which trails the S&P 500 by more than 20 percentage points over that same stretch, illustrates the opportunity cost of staying conservative. That said, this kind of comparison isn't entirely fair to UYLD. A fund designed for capital preservation and steady income isn't competing with the S&P 500 -- it's serving a different purpose entirely.

For retail investors, this kind of institutional trim is rarely a red flag on its own. Gradient is a wealth management firm -- their top holdings include broad equity ETFs and large-cap names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- and a position reduction in a short-duration bond ETF is a textbook rebalancing move. If you hold UYLD or something like it for the reasons it was designed -- income, stability, and low duration risk -- one institution doing a little position-trimming doesn't change that calculus.

Should you buy stock in Angel Oak Funds Trust - Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Angel Oak Funds Trust - Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Angel Oak Funds Trust - Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,335!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,160,572!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2026.

Andy Gould has positions in Amazon and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.