Graco's (NYSE:GGG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 2nd of February to US$0.21. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.0%.

Graco's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Graco was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:GGG Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Graco Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Graco has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Graco definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Graco Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Graco is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for Graco for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

