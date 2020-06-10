Graco's HydroShield Waterborne System to Aid in Spraying Tasks

Graco Inc. GGG introduced the HydroShield Waterborne System. Dubbed as a user-friendly product, the industrial finishing system helps manufacturers in simplifying waterborne material spraying tasks.



The company’s HydroShield Batch Waterborne System facilitates the use of electrostatics for the spraying of waterborne material in an efficient and safe manner. Also, the batch isolation system features an automatic refill capability, which allows users to refill paint supply without the requirement for opening the isolation cabinet.



Notably, the system comes up with several market-proven components, including the likes of Pro Xp WB and air-assist electrostatic spray guns, controller interface, isolation pump, and other parts, which enhances the durability of the product. The system’s advanced controller interface provides users with the option to choose spray functions. In addition, it keeps users informed about the system status, thus, helping them fix a maintenance schedule.



The launch is in sync with Graco’s policy of investing in product innovation. In March 2020, the company unveiled G-Mini compact lubrication pump to complement the existing lubrication pumps (G1 and G3 Series). Also, in the same month, it unveiled GrindLazer surface preparation products (high-production) — including RC820 H, RC1640 H and RC1625 G. As noted, the products help in removing markings on surfaces with ease. In addition, in January, the company unveiled its GLC X controller and Auto Lube app. Together with the Auto Lube app, the GLC X controller allows its operators and maintenance crew to monitor various lubrication metrics, including pressure, levels and others.



