Graco Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Reaffirms 2026 View

Graco Inc. GGG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, up 17% from 78 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 12.4%.



The company’s net sales rose 3% year over year to $590.6 million but lagged the consensus estimate of $609 million by 3%. Organic order backlog (excluding acquisitions) rose 28% from the end of 2025.



On a regional basis, quarterly sales generated from the Americas increased 5.5% year over year to $371.4 million. Sales from the Asia Pacific increased 1.6% year over year to $91.4 million. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, sales fell 1.6% year over year to $127.8 million.

Acquisitions Offset Organic Slide

Graco’s acquired operations had a positive contribution of 3% to sales growth, while currency translation had a favorable impact of 1%. These tailwinds more than offset a 1% organic decline that management tied to softer timing of finishing system sales and certain project-related activities.



Management highlighted that incoming order rates increased as the quarter progressed, and the company exited the quarter with a solid order trend. This supported the increase in organic order backlog relative to 2025-end.

Graco Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Graco Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Graco Inc. Quote

Graco Segment Sales

Contractor segment sales increased 4% year over year to $299.4 million, driven by strength in protective coating and spray foam product categories. While acquisitions and currency translation had a positive impact of 3% and 1%, respectively, on sales growth, organic sales were flat.



Industrial segment sales rose 3% to $249.2 million, supported by acquired businesses but were weighed down by powder finishing system completions and other projects. Acquisitions had a positive impact of 5% on sales growth. While currency translation had a favorable impact of 1% on sales, organic sales decreased 3%.



Expansion Markets sales increased 3% to $41.9 million, owing to an increase in semiconductor product application sales in the Americas. While organic sales improved 3% on a year-over-year basis, currency translation and acquisitions did not have any material impact on sales.

Margin Profile of Graco

In the second quarter, Graco’s cost of sales increased 0.5% year over year to $273.6 million. Gross profit increased 5.8% to $316.9 million, while the margin of 53.7% was up 130 basis points (bps) year over year. Margins were supported by the receipt of tariff refunds and disciplined operating expenses.



Adjusted operating income increased 11% year over year to $183.2 million. The operating margin increased 230 bps to 31% from the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses totaled $835 million compared with $655 million in the previous year’s quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate was 20.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 20.1%.

Graco’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Graco ended the quarter with $507.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $624.1 million at the end of 2025. It generated net cash of $298 million from operating activities in the first six months of 2026 compared with $308.1 million in the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $28.6 million compared with $30.2 million in the year-ago period.



Graco paid out dividends worth $97.7 million to its shareholders in the first six months of the year, up 6% from the year-ago period. It repurchased shares worth $331.1 million in the same period.

2026 Outlook

Graco continues to expect organic sales to increase in the low single digits on a constant-currency basis in 2026. Sales are anticipated to grow in mid-single digits, including acquisitions. For third-quarter 2026, it expects sales to be in the range of $580-$600 million (excluding the announced acquisition of Valco Melton).

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 4.0%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Industrial’s fiscal 2026 bottom line has inched up 0.1%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Dover’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.1%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV’s 2026 earnings has been stable.



Generac Holdings GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Generac Holdings’ earnings topped the consensus estimate twice and missed on the other two occasions in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 7.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC’s 2026 earnings has been stable.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.