Graco Signs Deal to Acquire Corob & Boost Product Portfolio

Graco Inc. GGG recently signed a definitive deal to purchase Corob S.p.A. for €230 million with additional contingent consideration of up to €30 million. Management expects the transaction to be completed in the fiscal fourth quarter, subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions.



GGG’s shares gained 2.3% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $86.81.

Inside the Headlines

Based in San Felice sul Panaro, Italy, Corob is engaged in developing and manufacturing high-tech dispensing and mixing solutions for several applications like paints and coatings, inks and chemicals. The company, which employs more than 600 workers throughout the world, generated revenues of €110 million in 2023.



The latest buyout is in sync with Graco’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand into new markets and strengthen its business and product portfolio. The inclusion of Corob’s strong product line, supported by its solid designing and manufacturing capabilities, will enable GGG to expand its customer offerings and boost its position in the paint and coating machinery manufacturing market. It will incorporate Corob into its Contractor segment, which provides sprayers that are used to paint structures like walls and other product models.

GGG’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Graco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 7.1% in the past six months compared with the industry‘s 0.9% decline.



A decline in demand for the company’s semiconductor, industrial lubrication and process transfer equipment products owing to a weakness in the industrial sector is hampering its performance, of late. For 2024, GGG expects organic revenues to decline in the low single digits from the year-ago level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2024 earnings per share has decreased by a penny to $2.98 in the past 60 days.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2024 earnings has increased 3.8%.



Crane Company CR presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2024 earnings has increased 2%.



RBC Bearings RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 0.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.