Graco reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus 76c

Reports Q3 revenue $519.2M, consensus $538.68M. “We continued to experience soft demand trends in our core end markets, especially in Asia Pacific, which negatively affected our sales for the third quarter,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s (GGG) President and CEO. “The decline in demand was widespread, with the most significant impact felt in the Industrial and Process segments. However, our gross margin remained resilient despite the decrease in volume.”

