Graco raises quarterly dividend 7.8% to 27.5c per share

The board of directors of Graco (GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 27.5c per common share, an increase of 7.8%, payable on February 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GGG:
- Graco Completes Strategic Acquisition of Corob S.p.A.
- Graco completes previously announced acquisition of Corob SpA for EUR 230M
- Graco price target lowered to $93 from $96 at RBC Capital
- Graco price target lowered to $85 from $88 at Baird
- Graco reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus 76c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.