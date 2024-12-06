Graco raises quarterly dividend 7.8% to 27.5c per share

The board of directors of Graco (GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 27.5c per common share, an increase of 7.8%, payable on February 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20.

