Graco Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Shares Surge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) reported fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings per share of $0.48, up 12 percent from prior year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased 1 percent (2 percent at consistent translation rates) year-on-year to $412.29 million. Analysts expected revenue of $392.62 million for the quarter.

For 2020, the company projects low single-digit revenue growth on an organic, constant currency basis.

Shares of Graco Inc. were up nearly 5% after hours.

