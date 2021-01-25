Graco Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $114.7 million or $0.66 per share, up 35% from $84.8 million or $0.49 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings improved to $0.61 per share from $0.48 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter grew 14% to $470.3 million from $412.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.51 per share on revenues of $426.52 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.