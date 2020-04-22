Markets
GGG

Graco Q1 Results Miss View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) reported that its net earnings for the first-quarter declined to $72.82 million or $0.42 per share from $86.75 million or $0.51 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $0.38 compared to $0.47 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter were $373.57 million down from $404.87 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $391.35 million for the quarter.

The company has withdrawn its 2020 revenue guidance for the remainder of the year, due to economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GGG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular