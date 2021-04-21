Graco Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $105.7 million or $0.61 per share, up 45% from $72.8 million or $0.42 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings improved to $0.58 per share from $0.38 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter grew 22% to $454.1 million from $373.6 million last year.

The company recorded double-digit percentage growth in all regions and in the Industrial and Contractor segments.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $428.75 million.

"Improvement in our end markets and our incoming order rates bode well for continued success in the second quarter, " said McHale. "However, we are cautious on the longer term outlook as uncertainty remains in the overall demand environment. We will continue to execute on our core growth strategies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.