Graco price target lowered to $85 from $88 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Graco (GGG) to $85 from $88 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q earnings fell below expectations on downside from both revenue and margins. Guidance was maintained and management sees 4Q looking similar to 3Q and full year expectations.

