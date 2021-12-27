Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 2nd of February to US$0.21. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Graco's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Graco was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Graco Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:GGG Historic Dividend December 27th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.28 to US$0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Graco has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Graco Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 12 Graco analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

