Graco Launches E-Flo iQ Adhesive & Sealant Dispense System

Graco Inc. GGG launched its E-Flo iQ adhesive and sealant dispense system. Developed to boost efficiency in manufacturing processes across several industries, the single-component system also enables manufacturers in reducing costs of operations.



The new metering and dispensing solution helps in bringing software-driven intelligence to sealants and adhesives’ robotic applications. The system facilitates the regulation of bead accuracy from the pump to the dispense point in an efficient manner. The system’s easier installation capabilities along with its small number of parts and fewer maintenance requirements enable its users to trim operational costs and boost profitability for various applications like anti-flutter and structural adhesive.



Notably, the solution features a single-display module that is responsible for controlling the whole system and meter-from-drum technology that removes the requirement of an extra metering device. In addition, it comes up with a heated hose design, which helps in maintaining stable temperature and material integrity.



The launch is in sync with the company’s policy of investing in product innovation. Early this month, the company introduced the HydroShield Waterborne System to help manufacturers in simplifying waterborne material spraying tasks. Apart from this, in March 2020, the company unveiled G-Mini compact lubrication pump to complement the existing lubrication pumps (G1 and G3 Series). Also, in the same month, it unveiled GrindLazer surface preparation products (high-production) — including RC820 H, RC1640 H and RC1625 G. As noted, the products help in removing markings on surfaces with ease.



Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend



Graco, with a $7.7-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the first quarter of 2020, the company's earnings and sales lagged estimates by 13.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Organic sales in the quarter recorded a decline of 8% year over year. Notably, sales performance was weak in the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions. For 2020, the company suspended its revenue projections on account of the economic uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak.



In the past three months, Graco’s shares have lost 0.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.9%.



Analysts have become increasingly bearish about the company over the past 60 days. Its earnings estimates for 2020 have decreased from $1.35 to $1.32, owing to one downward estimate revision against none upward. In addition, over the same timeframe, the consensus estimate for 2021 earnings has trended down from $1.67 to $1.65 due to one downward estimate revision against none upward.



