Graco Inc.'s (NYSE:GGG) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Graco's (NYSE:GGG) stock up by 2.9% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Graco's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Graco is:

28% = US$434m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.28 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Graco's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that Graco has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Graco's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Graco's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:GGG Past Earnings Growth November 21st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GGG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Graco Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Graco's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 32%, meaning the company retains 68% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Graco is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Graco has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 28%. As a result, Graco's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 26% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Graco's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

