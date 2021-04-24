Graco Inc. Just Beat EPS By 20%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$454m, some 6.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.61, 20% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:GGG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Graco's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.89b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 13% to US$2.45. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.26 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$80.25, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Graco analyst has a price target of US$90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$70.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Graco's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Graco is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Graco following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$80.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Graco. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Graco going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also see our analysis of Graco's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

