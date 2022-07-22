Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Graco Inc. (GGG) closed at $61.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Graco Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Graco Inc. to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $536.29 million, up 5.74% from the year-ago period.

GGG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.79% and +6.41%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Graco Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% lower. Graco Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Graco Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

It is also worth noting that GGG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

