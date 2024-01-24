Graco Inc. (GGG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (GGG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $567.69 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Graco Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Industrial' reaching $196.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Process' stands at $140.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Contractor' to reach $232.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' at $70.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' will reach $66.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.52 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Process' should come in at $43.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.16 million.



Shares of Graco Inc. have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the +2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GGG is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

