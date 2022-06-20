Graco Inc. (GGG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Graco Inc. (GGG) closed the most recent trading day at $57.08, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.7% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Graco Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Graco Inc. to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $537.53 million, up 5.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion, which would represent changes of +8.2% and +6.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Graco Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Graco Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Graco Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.49.

Meanwhile, GGG's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

