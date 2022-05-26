Graco Inc. (GGG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Graco Inc. (GGG) closed the most recent trading day at $62.43, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.38% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Graco Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Graco Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $537.53 million, up 5.99% from the year-ago period.

GGG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.2% and +6.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Graco Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower within the past month. Graco Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Graco Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.39, so we one might conclude that Graco Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GGG has a PEG ratio of 2.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

