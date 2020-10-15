Dividends
Graco Inc. (GGG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Graco Inc. (GGG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GGG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GGG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.73, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGG was $65.73, representing a -0.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.94 and a 71.04% increase over the 52 week low of $38.43.

GGG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GGG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports GGG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.75%, compared to an industry average of -20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GGG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GGG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 19.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GGG at 3.06%.

