Graco Inc. (GGG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

Graco Inc. (GGG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.43% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGG was $74.29, representing a 1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.45 and a 93.31% increase over the 52 week low of $38.43.

GGG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GGG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports GGG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.98%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GGG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GGG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (PBSM)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBSM with an increase of 33.12% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of GGG at 2.75%.

