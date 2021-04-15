Graco Inc. (GGG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 16, 2021

Graco Inc. (GGG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.38, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGG was $73.38, representing a -4.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.98 and a 75.59% increase over the 52 week low of $41.79.

GGG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GGG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports GGG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.19%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GGG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GGG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 23.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GGG at 2.67%.

