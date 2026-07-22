Graco Inc Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc (GGG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $144.926 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $127.623 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graco Inc reported adjusted earnings of $151.0 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $590.552 million from $571.806 million last year.

Graco Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144.926 Mln. vs. $127.623 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $590.552 Mln vs. $571.806 Mln last year.

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