Graco (GGG) Unveils FieldLazer ES100 for Field-Marking Tasks

Graco Inc. GGG recently unveiled the FieldLazer ES100 field marker. GGG’s airless field marker is the latest addition to its FieldLazer product family. Considered a user-friendly product, the ES100 field marker is suitable for both outdoor and indoor turf applications.



Graco’s shares gained 0.6% yesterday, ending the trading session at $67.1.

Inside The Headlines

Graco’s battery powered field marking solution, which comes up with a brushless DC motor, is capable of operating without engine fumes and noise. Some of its advanced features include InstaClean pump filter technologies, ProXChange pump replacement system and ProX Power-Piston pump, which enhance the durability and efficiency of the product.



The FieldLazer ES100 field marker utilizes the advanced airless spray technology, which helps reducing paint usage, increasing the application speed and delivering brighter lines for outdoor and indoor turf applications.



Graco has been successfully launching other innovative fluid handling products for a while, which now became key catalysts for growth. Some of the notable products introduced by GGG over the past few quarters are Reactor 3 proportioner system, SaniSpray HP 20 electrostatic sprayer, Intelligent Paint Kitchen, TapeLazer HP Automatic system, Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve, and PerformAA air-assist and airless spray guns.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

Graco with a $11.4-billion market capitalization currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). GGG stands to benefit from healthy demand, recovery in the end markets, synergies from its buyouts and an impressive liquidity position in the quarters ahead.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of GGG have lost 6.4% compared with the 10.3% decline of its industry in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 1.6% to 63 cents in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 0.4% north to $2.75 during the same period.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are discussed below.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 9.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 60 days, NDSN’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022). Nordson’s shares have declined 10.5% in the past six months.



Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DCI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.



Earnings estimates for DCI have increased 0.7% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have decreased 13.5% in the past month.



Ferguson plc FERG is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for FERG have decreased 9.8% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). The stock has declined 18.5% in the past six months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.