Graco (GGG) Uncovers Facility in Dayton for Business Growth

Graco Inc. GGG recently unveiled its 538,000-square-foot building in Dayton, MN. This is the first building that opened on the Patrick J. McHale campus and the fourth property in Minnesota.



In collaboration with Impact Power Solutions (IPS), Garco is investing in solar energy with this new facility. GGG added a 1.4-megawatt solar array on the building roof, including above 3,100 solar panels. Investment in solar energy will help GGG reduce its carbon footprint in the environment. Management expects the solar array to reduce more than 23,000 tons of CO2 in the next 30 years.



GGG collaborated with general contractor McGough, architectural services firm, HGA, and project manager, Tegra Group to complete the facility construction. The City of Dayton is also supporting this project. The new facility will include office and factory space.

Graco Inc. Price

Graco Inc. price | Graco Inc. Quote

Graco established this new facility as all existing business segments in Minnesota already reached their maximum capacity. This building will accommodate GGG’s growing business in the region for the times ahead.

Zanks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Graco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ROLL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



ROLL’s earnings estimates have increased 32.7% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 12.2% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 9.8% in the past six months.



Greif, Inc. GEF presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 4.6% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 0.1% in the past six months.



