Graco (GGG) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Graco Inc.’s GGG first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents per share. Our estimate for first-quarter adjusted earnings was 60 cents per share. The bottom line improved 29.8% year over year.



GGG’s net sales of $529.6 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $499 million. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $532.5 million. The top line increased 7.1% year over year driven by double-digit growth in the Process segment.



On a regional basis, quarterly sales generated from the Americas grew 8%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, sales increased 2% year over year (or up 7% at the constant-currency rate). Sales from the Asia Pacific increased 6% year over year (or up 1% at the constant-currency rate).

Segmental Details

Revenues in the Industrial segment totaled $150.2 million (contributing to 28.4% of the quarter’s sales), rising 4% year over year, driven by solid growth in the Americas and EMEA regions. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $154.7 million. Adverse foreign currency translations lowered sales by 3%. Core sales grew 7% year over year.



Revenues in the Process segment grossed $133.5 million (contributing to 25.2% of the quarter’s sales), increasing 16% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $119.4 million. The improvement came on the back of a 16% rise in core sales, driven by growth in all product applications.



Revenues in the Contractor segment totaled $245.9 million (contributing to 46.4% of the quarter’s sales), up 5% year over year due to favorable response to new product offerings and improved product availability. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $225 million. Core sales increased 7% in the quarter.

Margin Profile

In the first quarter, Graco’s cost of sales grew 2% year over year to $244.5 million. Gross profit decreased 1% to $285.1 million, while the margin increased by 12 percentage points. The favorable effects of realized pricing and product and channel mix favored the margin’s performance.



Operating income increased 22% year over year to $156.7 million. The operating margin increased 3.6 percentage points from the year-ago quarter. Interest expenses in the quarter totaled $1.3 million, compared with $5.3 million reported in the year-ago period. The adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was 18%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Graco had cash and cash equivalents of $395.3 million, compared with $339.2 million at the end of 2022. The long-term debt was $75 million, flat compared with the December 2022 level.



Graco generated net cash of $90.8 million from operating activities in the first three months of 2023, compared with $31.1 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $38.3 million, compared with $47.1 million in the year-ago period.



GGG paid out dividends worth $39.4 million to its shareholders in the first three months of 2023, up 10.1% from the previous year. Graco repurchased common stocks worth $7.8 million in the first three months of 2023.

Outlook

Amid microeconomic uncertainties, Graco expects to benefit from robust end-market activity and strong demand trends for new and existing products. The company expects low single-digit organic revenue growth on a constant-currency basis for 2023.

