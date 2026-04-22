Graco (GGG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Graco Inc. (GGG) reported $540.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559.75 million, representing a surprise of -3.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Contractor : $260 million compared to the $272.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $260 million compared to the $272.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Net sales- Expansion Markets : $39.7 million versus $41.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $39.7 million versus $41.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Industrial : $240.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $245.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $240.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $245.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor : $62.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $69.32 million.

: $62.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $69.32 million. Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense) : $-9.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-7.65 million.

: $-9.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-7.65 million. Operating earnings/(loss)- Expansion Markets : $9.64 million compared to the $9.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $9.64 million compared to the $9.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $75.81 million versus $84.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Graco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Graco here>>>

Shares of Graco have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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