GRACO Earnings Results: $GGG Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRACO ($GGG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $528,280,000, missing estimates of $533,049,386 by $-4,769,386.
GRACO Insider Trading Activity
GRACO insiders have traded $GGG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER J O'SHEA (President, WW LED, Pres SCA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,075 shares for an estimated $2,970,244.
- CAROLINE M CHAMBERS (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,280 shares for an estimated $2,874,672.
- ERIC ETCHART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,866 shares for an estimated $994,357.
- DAVID J THOMPSON (President, Worldwide CED) sold 3,216 shares for an estimated $284,004
- KATHRYN L SCHOENROCK (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 1,527 shares for an estimated $137,881
GRACO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of GRACO stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,835,053 shares (+26738.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,676,617
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 518,462 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,701,161
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 495,293 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,748,246
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 486,277 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,988,288
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 374,967 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,605,968
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 337,437 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,442,564
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 325,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,477,697
GRACO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GGG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
GRACO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GGG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GGG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Summerville from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 01/31/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $97.0 on 01/03/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
