GRACO Earnings Results: $GGG Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRACO ($GGG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $528,280,000, missing estimates of $533,049,386 by $-4,769,386.

GRACO Insider Trading Activity

GRACO insiders have traded $GGG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER J O'SHEA (President, WW LED, Pres SCA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,075 shares for an estimated $2,970,244 .

. CAROLINE M CHAMBERS (President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,280 shares for an estimated $2,874,672 .

. ERIC ETCHART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,866 shares for an estimated $994,357 .

. DAVID J THOMPSON (President, Worldwide CED) sold 3,216 shares for an estimated $284,004

KATHRYN L SCHOENROCK (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 1,527 shares for an estimated $137,881

GRACO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of GRACO stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRACO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GGG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

GRACO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GGG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GGG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Summerville from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $97.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.