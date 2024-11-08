Graco Completes Strategic Acquisition of Corob S.p.A.

Graco ( (GGG) ) has provided an update.

Graco Inc. has completed its acquisition of Corob S.p.A., a global leader in dispensing and mixing solutions for paints and coatings, for €230 million plus potential additional payments. This strategic move enhances Graco’s presence in the growing paint and coating equipment sector. Corob’s technology and expertise will be leveraged to benefit new and existing customers, expanding Graco’s global manufacturing reach. The acquisition aligns with Graco’s goal of driving growth and innovation in fluid and coatings management.

