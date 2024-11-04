Graco completes previously announced acquisition of Corob SpA for EUR 230M

Graco (GGG) announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Corob S.p.A. for EUR 230M, subject to customary adjustments, with up to EUR 30M in additional contingent consideration. Corob is a company engaged in the design and manufacturing of high-performance volumetric and gravimetric dispense, mixing, and shaking equipment used in mission-critical tinting applications. “The completion of this acquisition will bolster our existing presence in the growing paint and coating equipment manufacturing category to benefit both new and existing Graco customers,” said Mark Sheahan, President & CEO of Graco. “Corob brings valuable technology and innovation to Graco, and we will leverage the complementary strengths of our two companies to drive growth and expand our global manufacturing footprint.”

