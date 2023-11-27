News & Insights

Markets
GRCL

Gracell Biotechnologies: FDA Clears IND Application For Phase 1/2 Trial Of FasTCAR-T GC012F

November 27, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) announced the FDA has cleared Investigational New Drug application, allowing the company to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FasTCAR-T GC012F in the United States for the treatment of refractory systemic lupus erythematosus.

GC012F is an autologous CAR-T therapeutic candidate dual-targeting B cell maturation antigen and CD19 and utilizes FasTCAR next-day manufacturing platform. The Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating GC012F in rSLE will be initiated in 2024 and is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of GC012F, determine the recommended dose for Phase 2 study and characterize the pharmacokinetics of GC012F.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.