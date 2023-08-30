Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (GRCL) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 13.94

The average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) has been revised to 13.94 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 13.11 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 290.48% from the latest reported closing price of 3.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.11%, an increase of 34.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 32,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,034K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 80.59% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,969K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing an increase of 63.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 452.46% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,268K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 39.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 46.90% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 1,800K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies Background Information

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (

